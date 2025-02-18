“They’ve got the worst squad in Super League” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin lays into Castleford Tigers

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes Castleford Tigers have “got the worst squad in Super League” for the 2025 season.

The Tigers are being led by former Hull KR assistant coach Danny McGuire, with Craig Lingard being axed in a surprising decision towards the back end of last year.

New signings Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Judah Rimbu, Dan Okoro and Jeremiah Simbiken are relative unknowns with very little first-grade experience between them.

Injuries to the likes of Alex Mellor, Louis Senior, Jason Qareqare and Rowan Milnes have hampered the Tigers before a ball had even been kicked in Super League.

And for Wilkin, he has not held back in his assessment of the Castleford squad.

“Danny (McGuire) will appreciate that he will be second favourite in every game he plays this year,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“I don’t think they will go into any game as favourites – they’ve got the worst squad in Super League.

“Danny McGuire’s challenge is getting belief into a group of players that were pumped by Bradford in the Challenge Cup.”