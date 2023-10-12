Ex-RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer earns yet another sporting post as director of expanding company

FORMER chief executive of the RFL, Ralph Rimmer, has been appointed to yet another sporting post, becoming the director of expanding sports strategy and consultancy company Global-13.

The firm’s company states that it delivers Sports, Entertainment, Tourism and Culture strategies with “passion, commitment, integrity and empathy. Providing certainty, excellence and innovation.”

Set up by Jason Harborow who was involved with the 2000 Rugby League World Cup alongside Rimmer, the company has “advised, developed and activated exciting and groundbreaking strategies and projects for national and regional governments, major city projects and governing bodies of sport.”

With Rimmer’s appointment as associate director, his biography reads: “Ralph is a prominent figure in the world of sport, he brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that spans over two decades. With a shared history dating back to the Rugby League World Cup 2000, where Ralph and Global 13 founder and Director Jason Harborow were actively involved in the competition, Ralph and Jason since then have maintained a strong professional and personal connection.

“Ralph Rimmer’s illustrious career includes roles such as CEO of Super League clubs, involvement in football, stadium and facility development, and his tenure as CEO of the Rugby Football League (RFL). His influence extends internationally, having served as a longstanding member of the International Board.

“After stepping down from these high-profile positions, Ralph has continued to contribute significantly to the sports industry, including notable work in Rugby Union. His accomplishments were further recognised recently when he was appointed to the Board of the Department of Media, Culture, and Sport by the UK Government.”

Rimmer’s main role will be to push projects into the Middle East.

“Ralph’s role as Associate Director at Global-13 will encompass a range of responsibilities, including contributing to key projects domestically and in the middle east in particular Saudi Arabia. Importantly, he will continue to fulfil his commitments to the UK Government, further cementing his position as a respected figure within the sports industry. This appointment underscores Global- l 3’s commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to delivering unmatched sports and entertainment services to clients and partners around the world.”

