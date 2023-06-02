Ex-rugby league chief Ralph Rimmer appointed by government to “work on the future sustainability of rugby union”

FORMER RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer, and UK Sport Board Member Chris Pilling have been appointed by the government as independent advisers to support the RFU and PRL in their work on the future sustainability of rugby union.

Following the recent failures of several clubs and the wider challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, rugby union is in a bit of a predicament.

Rimmer, who left rugby league earlier this year after being RFL chief executive for five years, will work with the RFU and PRL on their plans to restructure he Professional Game Agreement.

The government website has stated: “The issues at Worcester, Wasps and London Irish have laid bare the challenges facing the sport of rugby union. The inability of rugby clubs to raise capital investment and the financial challenges at various levels within the game have contributed to the need for urgent work to help secure rugby union’s immediate future and advise on its future direction.

“The appointment of Rimmer and Pilling as independent advisers will add to the work being undertaken by the RFU and PRL, and has been made with their full agreement. They will provide further independent support and scrutiny on their vision to lead the game to a sustainable future.

“Ralph Rimmer delivered substantial financial and regulatory reforms during his time with the Rugby Football League, while Chris Pilling will bring extensive sports management and financial sector expertise to the role.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “This is a challenging time for rugby union and Ralph and Chris have agreed to utilise their experience to help the game develop a clear path for the future.

“We have seen several high profile clubs and their fans left devastated in recent times and this additional independent advice will be of huge benefit to the RFU and PRL as they look to implement a new strategic direction for rugby.

Ralph Rimmer said: “I absolutely recognise the importance of this sporting pyramid to communities across the country.

“I also understand from my own experiences in Rugby League the challenges and pressures which the sport currently faces and I’m confident that I can help all parties in creating not just a sustainable future but also an exciting one.”

Chris Pilling said: “I am delighted to have been asked by the government to support the work of the RFU and the PRL to seek the best solutions to help secure a better, more sustainable long-term future for rugby union.

“The independent advisers will begin work immediately to help provide solutions to the financial, sporting and regulatory challenges facing the game as it charts a more sustainable path for the future.”