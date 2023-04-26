Ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wigan Warriors forward George Burgess open to Super League move

FORMER South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wigan Warriors forward George Burgess is open to a move back to Super League.

League Express understands that the hulking prop, who retired at the end of the 2022 season, is willing to come back out of retirement if a deal in the UK is tabled.

Representing England on 15 occasions, Burgess won the NRL Premiership with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014 and made 153 appearances in the prized Australian competition.

The 30-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 NRL season, but found opportunities limited midway through the year, prompting his retirement.

Burgess made eight appearances for Wigan in 2020 before leaving the club on medical grounds and his retirement was heavily influenced by his injury problems.

Burgess wrote at the time of retirement “It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from rugby league. It has been a dream come true to live out my boyhood dream and represent my family and country through my time especially at South Sydney Rabbitohs and England.

“Unfortunately, injuries ended my career before I would’ve liked but I am a happy man walking away from this beautiful game with my achievements. I want to thank all my coaches and team mates over the years who have helped me, along with my loving family and wife.

“Over and out.”

However, speaking to League Express, Burgess has revealed that he is more than open to returning to Super League if the deal is right for him and his family.

That being said, the 30-year-old is currently in Australia where he has made a few cameos in different films, with Land of Bad the latest one to feature Burgess.

Prior to this role alongside Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth, Burgess had played cameos in Locusts and Ascendant.