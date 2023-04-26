Thomas Mikaele explains reasons for leaving Warrington Wolves and his Super League experience

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Thomas Mikaele has reflected upon his time in Super League with the Cheshire club.

Mikaele, who earned a reputation for himself as a barnstorming prop during his short stint in the northern hemisphere, departed the club a number of weeks for family reasons.

Now the new Gold Coast Titans recruit has opened up on his reasons for leaving the Halliwell Jones Stadium and how much he enjoyed the experience.

“The decision to go over there was just I needed a change to be honest; I wasn’t enjoying my footy and I didn’t really feel like playing anymore,” Mikaele revealed on the Gold Coast Titans website.

“I needed to move over there to kick start my passion and love for the game again and I really enjoyed playing over there. It was hard to leave, I was very disappointed to leave but obviously happy to come home.

“It was more just my family was struggling over there, I’ve got a new born now so my partner and I needed support with the kids and that was that.”

Since Mikaele’s departure, Warrington have been on the lookout for new blood in a bid to plug the big gap left by the 25-year-old but the Wolves have yet to announce a new signing.