Ex-St Helens stalwart James Graham in superb initiative for grassroots club

FORMER England prop and St Helens star James Graham is going back to his roots to try and inspire a new generation of Rugby League talent.

The 39-year-old, who also shone in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons in between his two stints with Saints, took his first steps in the game as a junior with Thatto Heath (then St Helens) Crusaders.

And he is arranging tickets and covering coach travel so members of the under-eight team at the renowned amateur club, as well as a parent, can attend the first Ashes Test at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.

Thatto Heath said in a message: “According to James he loved his time here and owes everything he’s achieved to the club and our volunteers.

“What a gesture, what a man, what an ambassador for our sport and for Community Rugby League.”

Along with nine Great Britain appearances, Graham made 45 for England, ten of them against Australia, including the 2017 World Cup Final in Brisbane, which the Kangaroos won 6-0.

On being awarded a golden cap for 50 international appearances in 2022, the one-time Saints skipper, who retired after the 2020 Grand Final victory over Wigan, donated it to Thatto Heath.

At the time he said: “Places like this give people a chance. Our game is built on clubs like this and it is important to recognise that.

“This cap is the most unique thing I have ever been awarded and it is important to give it back.

“I was just a kid from Maghull (north of Liverpool) who got given an opportunity to come here and play.

“I went on to play for St Helens (237 times in total) and my country and in the NRL, but if it wasn’t for this club, I don’t know where I would have been. It gave me everything.”

The second Test is at Everton Football Club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, 14 miles from St Helens, on Saturday, November 1, with the third at AMT Headingley in Leeds seven days later.