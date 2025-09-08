Chris Chester confirms Castleford Tigers player exit

CHRIS CHESTER has confirmed the exit of George Griffin from Castleford Tigers.

Griffin, who has been at the West Yorkshire club since 2020, has registered over 100 appearances for the Tigers, scoring six tries in the process.

However, the 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and will exit the club after six years.

Following Castleford’s superb 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, interim head coach Chester confirmed that Griffin would be leaving the club with new head coach Ryan Carr wanting change.

“I’ve got to speak with Ryan Carr quite regularly and he wants to see a little bit of change,” Chester said.

“I’m pleased for George Griffin, he played his last home game for us against Wakefield.

“He’s been here a number of years and you could see how much it meant to him.

“The lads fed off of that energy too and it lifted them.”

Where Griffin’s future lies remains unknown as Carr and Chester ring the changes at the OneBore Stadium moving forward.