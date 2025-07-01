Ex-St Helens star adds to English interest as NRLW begins

PAIGE TRAVIS is the latest England star hoping to make a name for herself Down Under.

The backrower swapped St Helens for Parramatta Eels in the close-season on a two-year deal and takes the English contingent in the NRLW, which begins this week, to four.

Also gearing up for a new campaign are Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights) and Fran Goldthorp (North Queensland Cowboys), all of whom are preparing for their third year in the competition.

Former York Valkyrie forward Dodd suffered an ACL injury late in her first season, but has been impressive for the Raiders when fit and is contracted until the end of 2026.

Roche won the competition in her debut season, and although the Knights lost their crown last year, the halfback has justified the five-year deal she was given when joining from Leeds Rhinos.

And fellow former Rhino Goldthorp has shone, without the silverware, at the Cowboys, the back signing a three-year extension over the winter while in England playing rugby union for Loughborough Lightning.

At 25, Travis is older than any of the aforementioned trio but has the experience of winning four Challenge Cup titles, plus a Super League win in Saints’ treble-winning 2021 season.

She has also made nine appearances for England, most recently in Australia’s demolition job in Las Vegas which showcased the abilities of the full-time athletes in the NRLW.

That will be clear over an expanded season, with eleven regular rounds leading to six-team play-offs and a Grand Final double-header with the men’s competition on Sunday, October 5 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The competition has grown from ten to twelve clubs with the debut of Canterbury Bulldogs and the reintroduction of New Zealand Warriors, who haven’t been involved since the pandemic, and both are expected to be competitive.

Sydney Roosters are defending champions and will be considered among the favourites, alongside a Brisbane Broncos team who topped the regular season in 2024 and have since re-signed superstar fullback Tamika Upton from Newcastle.

Every match will again be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK, starting with a potential debut for Travis as Parramatta face last year’s runners-up, Cronulla Sharks, on Thursday.

Fixtures

Thursday 3 July

Cronulla Sharks v Parramatta Eels (10.45am)

Friday 4 July

Canterbury Bulldogs v Newcastle Knights (8.40am)

Saturday 5 July

Brisbane Broncos v Wests Tigers (3.45am)

Canberra Raiders v St George Illawarra Dragons (6.15am)

North Queensland Cowboys v Gold Coast Titans (8.15am)

Sunday 6 July

Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors (2.50am)

(All UK time, all on Sky Sports and Watch NRL)