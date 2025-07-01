Swinton Lions win ‘rocks and diamonds’ says Paul Wood

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood described his side’s performance against Keighley as rocks and diamonds.

A third win in four games helped to consolidate the Lions’ top-four berth ahead of the weekend off.

Wood said: “We made it difficult for ourselves at times. Overall it was a great victory. It could have been a potential banana skin for us. I was confident that we could win if we played to our ability.

“It was rocks and diamonds. We’ve got some things to fix up, but every win we need to celebrate as it’s such a tough league. Every victory means something because you’ve got to work as hard as you can every week. We backed up what we did against Workington.”