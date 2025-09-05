Ex-Super League and NRL halfback Brett Seymour sentenced after being found guilty of assault

FORMER Super League and NRL halfback Brett Seymour has been sentenced after being found guilty of assault.

Seymour pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault but has escaped jail time, according to The Chronicle.

It is understood that during one attack, Seymour punched the victim, and after she screamed for help, he said: “No one believes you, mutt”.

On a different occasion, he slapped the victim, giving her a black eye and then said that she should lie to her employer and instead say she got hit with a cricket ball.

The former NRL player was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment but was granted immediate parole and ordered to pay $5,000 in compensation to the woman within six months.

“I’m sick and tired of doing these cases, I do them almost every week,” Judge Craig Chowdhury said as per The Chronicle.

“When I was growing up… the message sent to young boys and young men [was] no man should ever lay a finger on a woman ever; unfortunately, that message seems to have been lost.

“It is shocking just how widespread and serious domestic violence has gotten.”

As a rugby league player, Seymour enjoyed a ten-year spell in the NRL, plying his trade for Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors, but a string of off-field incidents cut short his time in the competition.

Seymour then moved to the UK with Hull FC, where he played 26 times, followed by spells at Castleford Tigers – failing to make an appearance – Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams.