Big change for Women’s Grand Final day

NEXT month’s Women’s Super League Grand Final will now be played as a stand alone event following the decision to remove the Promotion Play-off Final from the schedule.

The opening game of the planned double header was due to see the eighth-placed Super League team face the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship for a place in the top division in 2026.

However Warrington Wolves’ immediate withdrawal from Super League, means the winners of that Championship play-off final will also earn promotion to Super League, providing they can meet the competition minimum standards.

Warrington have faced a torrid season this year with player departures, their coach suspended due to comments made on social media, plus numerous injuries – which has left them unable to fulfil two fixtures – those against St Helens in July and Leeds Rhinos last month.

Since the second of those cancellations, discussions between the club and the RFL have taken place and the Wolves confirmed they would be unable to fulfil their final two fixtures as well so withdrew from the competition with immediate effect.

Leigh Leopards, who were due to travel to Warrington on Sunday (September 7), and Wigan Warriors, who were scheduled to host the Wolves this weekend (September 14), will both be awarded a 48-0 win. It also means that whoever win’s tonight’s fixture between St Helens and Wigan will claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

The regular Women’s Northern Championship season has already concluded with London Broncos finishing in pole position with nine wins and a draw in ten games. They will face fourth-placed Salford Red Devils in the semi-final, while second place Featherstone Rovers, who were relegated from Super League last year, will host Cardiff Demons, who finished third.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, September 14, with the final played two weeks later on Sunday, September 28.

The Women’s Super League Final, which will be shown live on sky, will take place at the home of the highest-placed finalist on Sunday, October 5 with a 5:30pm kick-off.