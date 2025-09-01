Ex-Super League and NRL halfback Chris Sandow sentenced to prison

FORMER Super League and NRL halfback Chris Sandow has been sentenced to prison.

Sandow, according to News Corp, was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday and pled guilty to charges relating to carrying a weapon in public, possessing explosives, assaulting and obstructing police officers, and wilful damage.

It was alleged, according to the Australian publication, that Sandow damaged two cars in Riverview in March by throwing rocks at them.

Sandow was then found by police with a rifle, a large hunting-style knife, ammunition and methamphetamine before resisting arrest.

Given the fact that the 36-year-old already a 15-month suspended sentence on his record, that has now been activated along with a new 12-month sentence with parole eligibility date is set for March 3 2026.

Sandow began his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, debuting in 2008 and going on to register almost 500 points in 84 games before switching Souths for the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2012 NRL season.

With the Eels, the diminutive halfback registered a further 335 points in 75 games, with Sandow swapping the NRL for Super League for 2015 and 2016.

Whilst at Warrington, the 35-year-old notched 101 points in 31 games, helping the Wolves to the Super League Grand Final in 2016.