Hull KR boss Willie Peters reportedly takes up coaching offer ahead of Ashes Series

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters will reportedly be Kevin Walters’ assistant coach for this year’s Ashes Series between England and Australia later this year.

With tickets having already sold out at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley and the new Everton Stadium, anticipation is high as Australia tour the UK shores for the first time in over two decades.

Former Brisbane Broncos boss Kevin Walters will head up the Kangaroos on their UK tour, with Peters joining him as number two following the culmination of the 2025 Super League season according to News Corp.

Rovers currently sit top of the Super League ladder with 20 wins from 24 fixtures and already have the Challenge Cup under their trophy belt for this campaign.

Peters has held previous positions as head coach of the Wests Tigers NYC under-20s team, and then an assistant at the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.