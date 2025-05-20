Ex-Super League and NRL playmaker pleads guilty to domestic violence charges

FORMER Super League and NRL playmaker Brett Seymour has pleaded guilty to a number of domestic violence charges.

Seymour pleaded guilty to three charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, one charge of common assault and an aggravated breach of a protection order at Toowoomba District Court in Queensland on Monday.

The 40-year-old will remain on bail with the court case being adjourned until June 20 at the same court.

Seymour enjoyed a ten-year spell in the NRL, plying his trade for Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors, but a string of off-field incidents cut short his time in the competition.

Seymour then moved to the UK with Hull FC, where he played 26 times, followed by spells at Castleford Tigers – failing to make an appearance – Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams.