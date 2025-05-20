Talking Rugby League: Eamonn McManus backs the French clubs

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER gives his backing to St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus’ support of French clubs in Super League.

One of the issues that was no doubt discussed by the clubs at their meeting a week ago was the participation of French clubs in the Super League competition.

It’s well known that some English clubs are not keen on the Catalans being involved, nor on the prospect of Toulouse joining them.

So I was delighted to see St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus nailing his colours firmly to the mast in his programme notes for last Thursday night’s game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, when the Catalans were the visitors.

He appears to be suggesting that Super League should expand to include Toulouse, who currently sit at the top of the Championship.

McManus said it would be “immoral and unacceptable” to ignore the contribution Catalans Dragons have made to the competition since they were invited to join in 2006.

“There remains continuing public dialogue as to whether Catalans Dragons constitute a worthwhile member of Super League,” he wrote.

“To me the answer is very simple: they have put an unparalleled investment and management effort into building a critical bridgehead for French Rugby League in each of the last twenty seasons.

“It is quite simply immoral and unacceptable to ignore that. We should be looking to consolidate it and build upon it going forward, not detract from it.

“They are certainly always very welcome in St Helens.”

McManus conceded that there is some opposition among fellow club owners to French clubs taking money from central distribution funds while not contributing directly financially from commercial or television deals in France.

He added, “I don’t think there is a single view on this, everybody seems to have a different opinion.

“The reality is that they get a distribution from the UK TV deal, so it depends upon your point of view; it can be viewed as a subsidy or an investment.

“In my opinion we have to buy into it. Rugby League is a professional sport and in business you cannot be too introspective or short-termist.

“Everybody wants to see Rugby League thrive in France, if you are a supporter of the game you want to see it grow here.

“We haven’t been able to develop the game in the south of England, there is a much greater chance of doing so in the south of France.

“I’ve always thought from the outset that having one French team in Super League is an oddity but now we’ve got the chance of two French teams it becomes a kind of Anglo-French competition and it creates a brand new derby and local rivalry.

“It is what’s needed and both clubs will benefit from it. French Rugby League will benefit too; it’s a big step forward for the game in general and it has my support.”

I have quoted widely from his column because I agree with every word and I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Anyone who doesn’t recognise the potential for our sport of having two strong clubs in France is incredibly blinkered, in my view.