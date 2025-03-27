Ex-Super League boss Richard Agar accepts punishment following alleged clash with journalist

FORMER Super League head coach Richard Agar has accepted his punishment following an alleged clash with a UK-based journalist.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that a hefty fine and a three-match ban has been accepted by Agar.

The alleged incident occurred at the Las Vegas extravaganza as the Warriors coaching staff walked through the press box at halftime to get to the lifts, which would take them to the players’ change rooms.

The journalist claimed he was grabbed by the throat and verbally abused by Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar.

“The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of $10,000 (half suspended), a suspension of three (3) NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training,” a statement read.

“The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as Assistant Coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled. Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of the suspension.

“Agar has five (5) business days to respond to the breach notice.”

The Warriors’ chief executive Cameron George had confirmed the club had been made aware of the claims.

“Post game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist John Davidson from The Guardian,” CEO Cameron George was quoted as saying.

“This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process, which will include us.

“I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”