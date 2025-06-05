Ex-Super League duo blast state of competition and speculation linking Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbjojevic with move

FORMER Super League duo Justin Horo and Willie Mason have blasted the speculation linking Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic with a move from the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier in the week that the 28-year-old could well be on his way to the northern hemisphere due to salary cap pressures at Manly.

Trbojevic has told people close to him that he has no interest in ever playing against Manly, meaning he is willing to look at a potential Super League move in 2027.

But, Horo and Mason – who both played for Catalans Dragons in the Super League – believe Trbojevic is ‘too good’ for the northern hemisphere game.

“Without offending anyone in the Super League community – I’ve been there and I loved my time over there – but it would be a real shame for Tom to go at 29,” Horo said on the Levels podcast.

“He’s a different quality of player, and he should not be over there at that age.

Mason, meanwhile, chose more outlandish language: “He’s not going to Super League. No f***ing way,” he said.

“They had better sign him for two or three more years here but just on less money.”

“He said he’d take less, but he can play wing, centre, five-eighth. You do not let Tom Trbojevic out of the NRL.”