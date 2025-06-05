Lance Todd Trophy and Challenge Cup winner odds revealed as clear favourite outlined

THE 2025 Challenge Cup Final takes place tomorrow afternoon with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves set to do battle under the Wembley arches.

Warrington are at 3/1 to lift the trophy, with Rovers clear favourites at 1/4. Meanwhile, SkyBet have also produced the list of odds for the potential man-of-the-match.

Here is the list:

125/1

Adam Holroyd, Joe Philbin, Dan Russell, Max Wood

100/1

Jack Brown, Jordy Crowther, Eribe Doro, Luke Yates

66/1

Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Harvey Horne, Sam Luckley, Connor Wrench

50/1

Bill Leyland, Jake Thewlis, Jai Whitbread

40/1

Ben Currie, Dean Hadley, Arron Lindop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Rodrick Tai, Kelepi Tanginoa, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan

33/1

James Batchelor, Stefan Ratchford, Danny Richardson, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

25/1

Toby King, Micky McIlorum, Sam Powell

20/1

Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Elliot Minchella

16/1

Peta Hiku

12/1

Tyrone May

10/1

Jack Broadbent, Jez Litten

8/1

Matt Dufty

7/1

Marc Sneyd, George Williams

3/1

Mikey Lewis