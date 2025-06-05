Lance Todd Trophy and Challenge Cup winner odds revealed as clear favourite outlined

THE 2025 Challenge Cup Final takes place tomorrow afternoon with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves set to do battle under the Wembley arches.
Warrington are at 3/1 to lift the trophy, with Rovers clear favourites at 1/4. Meanwhile, SkyBet have also produced the list of odds for the potential man-of-the-match.
Here is the list:
125/1
Adam Holroyd, Joe Philbin, Dan Russell, Max Wood
100/1
Jack Brown, Jordy Crowther, Eribe Doro, Luke Yates
66/1
Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Harvey Horne, Sam Luckley, Connor Wrench
50/1
Bill Leyland, Jake Thewlis, Jai Whitbread
40/1
Ben Currie, Dean Hadley, Arron Lindop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Rodrick Tai, Kelepi Tanginoa, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan
33/1
James Batchelor, Stefan Ratchford, Danny Richardson, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
25/1
Toby King, Micky McIlorum, Sam Powell
20/1
Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Elliot Minchella
16/1
Peta Hiku
12/1
Tyrone May
10/1
Jack Broadbent, Jez Litten
8/1
Matt Dufty
7/1
Marc Sneyd, George Williams
3/1
Mikey Lewis