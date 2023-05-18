Ex-Super League forward Brett Ferres facing mammoth ban for “intentional contact” with official

FORMER Super League forward Brett Ferres is facing a mammoth ban after being slapped with a Grade F charge of “intentional contact” with a match official.

The charge came from the Dons’ loss to Dewsbury Rams in League One last weekend.

The minutes from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel state: “Law 15.1 (i) Intentional contact with a match official Grade F.”

League Express understands that the charge aimed at Ferres was for an alleged ball-throw at the referee.

Following the latest round of Betfred League One fixtures, the Match Review Panel have also issued the following sanctions:

Brett Ferres – Doncaster – Contact with Match Official – F – Refer to Tribunal

Bradley Graham – Dewsbury Rams – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Callum Turner – Dewsbury Rams – Other Contrary Behaviour – B – £40 Fine