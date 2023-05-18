Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last rues injuries to Niall Evalds and Jacob Miller as latest on Gareth Widdop’s “floating bone”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are a team very much doing it tough in 2023.

Lee Radford departed as head coach after round three with assistant coach Andy Last being appointed on an interim basis and then permanently.

However, Last has had a number of issues to deal with since taking charge, not least the growing injury list which now includes Niall Evalds and Jacob Miller.

“We are waiting for the scan results on Niall, he has had his scan today which will drop tomorrow,” Last said.

“There is a definite tear in there but we need to see the results to determine the severity of it and whether he needs surgery.

“He hasn’t been able to get on the field on a consistent basis and they have been all upper body injuries. He had a bicep injury, AC joint in his shoulder and now his pec. He was gutted at the weekend as he wanted to help out the club but he feels he can’t do that at the moment.

“Jacob Miller won’t be able to play due to a HIA.”

However, there is good news on Gareth Widdop who has had what sounds like a painful “floating bone” in his ankle.

“Gaz Widdop has a bit of floating bone in his ankle which can lock up and challenges him when he tries to get around the field. He got through the session today and we are happy where Gaz is at. It will be a pain tolerance for him.”