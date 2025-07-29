Ex-Super League pair Morgan Smithies and Matty Nicholson set for contract talks to warn off Perth Bears

FORMER Super League pair Morgan Smithies and Matty Nicholson are set for new contract talks at the Canberra Raiders in a bid to warn off the Perth Bears from poaching either Englishman.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that the capital club have held initial talks over long-term extensions for both Smithies and Nicholson as both come into the sights of new Bears boss Mal Meninga.

The Bears will of course be heading up the NRL as the newest franchise from 2027 and Western Australia’s newest top-flight side will be scouring the market.

Both Smithies and Nicholson have impressed since making the move from Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Smithies has scored one try in 42 Canberra appearances whilst Nicholson has scored five tries in nine appearances.