Rugby league agent lifts lid on Danny McGuire sacking, his response and why it happened

RUGBY LEAGUE agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has lifted the lid on the sacking of Danny McGuire.

McGuire was given his marching orders from Castleford Tigers earlier in the month, with a number of people shocked at the decision.

Though he had won just four from 17 Super League fixtures, it appeared as though McGuire was building for the future with new director of rugby Chris Chester.

However, Harrison has now explained the reaction of McGuire to his own sacking.

“I didn’t feel there was a massive ‘Danny Out’ campaign, usually you’ll look at social media and there’s a bad defeat you’re going to get the boot. Social media is horrendous,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“When the first texts came through, he was angry and as angry as I’ve ever seen him. He didn’t see it coming.

“In that aspect it was absolute disbelief off Danny and then it was anger. I look back and should be angry?

“It would have been Mark Grattan originally that gave him a fantastic opportunity to bring a young coach in at that age. It was a massive gamble.

“Danny had done four years as an assistant, he could have done with more as an assistant or academy coach.

“I think it was a fantastic thing to give him a chance.

“But, do I think Danny was told of a three-to-five year plan? I thought everybody at the club – including the fans – were aware that this was going to be a tough gig for the first two years.

“Danny first went into develop the likes of Fletcher Rooney and Jenson Windley.

“I think the same happened as it did throughout sport – the pressure. I’ve never seen anyone as honest as Danny after a game.

“He was brutal, he’s that much of a winner and people didn’t realise he had that in him.

“Danny saw a defeat and would say after that his players were trying their best but that they weren’t good enough.

“Where does the pressure come from the fans? They won’t blame Danny, they will blame the board instead and say why wasn’t Danny given the money?

“Danny Wilson would have got his arse torn a thousand of times and then they aim for the owners. If Martin has put £2 million in, let’s say, the last things he wants is negativity.

“I think that’s what has happened. I think they could have sold it better to the fans originally.”