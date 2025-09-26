Ex-Super League star Jackson Hastings given NRL lifeline

FORMER Super League star Jackson Hastings is set to be given a lifeline by Gold Coast Titans.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has reported that the 29-year-old is being eyed up by new Titans boss Josh Hannay as someone who can bring experience to the young Gold Coast side.

“Josh sees Jackson’s experience and ability to get the team around the park as an asset,” a source close to the situation told Wide World of Sports.

“He believes Jackson can get the best out of young players like Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini.

“They are weighing it up now.”

Hastings’ time in the NRL has been tumultuous, with the halfback registering just five appearances for Newcastle Knights in 2025 after falling out of favour with head coach Adam O’Brien.

Hastings will best be remembered for the part he played in Salford Red Devils’ rise to the Super League Grand Final in 2019.

That year, the Australian lifted the Steve Prescott Man of Steel before moving to Wigan Warriors with whom he again led to a Grand Final in 2020.

Those performances earned Hastings a move back to the NRL in 2022 with Wests Tigers, but that was short-lived and the 29-year-old again moved on to Newcastle.