England star Victor Radley forced to cancel wedding following hefty fine

ENGLAND star Victor Radley has been forced to cancel his wedding following a ten-match suspension without pay by club Sydney Roosters and a A$30,000 donation to St Vincent’s Hospital for charity research.

The loose-forward has been under the microscope in recent weeks after being implicated in a court case surrounding club team-mate Brandon Smith.

Sydney said Radley had brought the club into disrepute in relation to “allegedly obtaining an illegal substance”. He has not been charged by police.

Due to the hefty fine and the forfeit of A$150,000 he would have received during the matches he’s suspended for, Radley has been forced to cancel a wedding that was due to take place at the end of 2026.

“My missus isn’t too happy,” Radley told Nine.

“We’ve canned our wedding, we were meant to get married at the end of next year.

“We were organising it, but we’re gonna struggle to come up with it anyway now, with how expensive they are,” he said.

“We’ll put it on the back burner. She was stoked.”