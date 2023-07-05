Ex-Super League star Jarrod Sammut handed lengthy ban for “using aggressive language or body language”

FORMER Super League star Jarrod Sammut has been handed a lengthy ban for “using aggressive language or body language” during a Championship fixture.

The livewire playmaker has been plying his trade for the Barrow Raiders the past few seasons but has now been suspended for five games and fined £375 after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of disputing a decision “using aggressive language or body language” during the Championship match at Halifax on June 25.

Sammut’s not guilty plea was rejected which means he will miss the Raiders’ next five games.

A precedent has been set by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel as well as the Operational Rules Tribunals in 2023, with Hull FC’s Josh Griffin banned for seven games for unacceptable language towards Super League official Chris Kendall earlier this month.