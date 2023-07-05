Super League club missed out on signing Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages twice

MUCH has been made about the future of Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages in recent days.

French publication, L’Independant, linked Fages with a move to the Catalans Dragons – a move that would see the diminutive halfback move ‘home’ after 12 years in the UK.

The same publication, however, also revealed that the Dragons missed out signing Fages twice in recent years – back in 2019 when the Frenchman decided to extend at St Helens and then again at the end of 2021 when he chose to sign for Huddersfield.

That being said, it now appears as though Catalans will get their man in what would be third time lucky.

In recent years, Fages has become one of the most consistent and effective halfbacks in Super League, debuting for Salford back in 2013 and registering 66 appearances for the Lancashire club before making the move to Saints.

At the Merseyside club, Fages would go on to register almost 150 appearances, winning two Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup before deciding to move to the Giants ahead of the 2022 Super League season for a new challenge.