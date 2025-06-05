Ex-Wakefield and Bradford boss John Kear names the best Super League signing of 2025

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls boss John Kear has named Hull FC head coach John Cartwright as the best Super League signing of 2025.

It’s fair to say that Cartwright has led a revolution at the MKM Stadium, with the Black and Whites firmly placed inside Super League’s top six, hunting down their bitter cross-city rivals Hull KR who sit at the top.

The impact the former Brisbane Broncos assistant has had at Hull has been instant and major, transforming FC from a side void of ideas in 2024 to one that looks every bit the part.

And for Kear, who himself led Hull FC to Challenge Cup success back in 2005, believes Cartwright is the “best signing” made in Super League for this season.

“He’s the best signing in Super League this year no doubt in my mind,” Kear said on the League Express podcast.

“I can’t recognise the Hull FC team this year from the one last year. You look now and you think ‘wow where has this come from?’

“And it’s obvious where it comes from and it’s come from their leader. He’s got the players on board, they’ve made some shrewd signings and are playing well.

“They need to make sure their experienced players such as John Asiata and Zak Hardaker stay injury free. If they stay injury free then they will have a good season.

“There is now a reconnection between the team and the fans.”