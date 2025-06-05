Elliot Minchella gives verdict on rival fans’ taunts of lack of silverware

ELLIOT MINCHELLA insists he has no qualms about opposition taunts and that “pressure is a privilege” heading into Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final showdown with Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR are favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley this weekend, but Minchella believes that is testament to the hard work being applied at Craven Park.

“Pressure is a privilege, we’re in a good position as we’re top of the league so of course there will be pressure,” Minchella told League Express.

“If we were sat in the opposite camp, they are putting all the pressure on us. I would be much rather sat where we are at in the league and looking forward to Wembley.

“I don’t have a message for the critics. I care about what we are doing within our four walls. We let our rugby do the talking on the field.

“If people want to write stuff about us then that’s their job. Rightly so, we’ve not won anything, people can write that but we don’t want that to last.”

Minchella has no qualms about opposition taunts – and here’s why.

“Every opposition fan sings it to us. It’s facts though. They aren’t making it up and unfortunately that’s what we have to deal with.

“We’ve got to rewrite history. Until we do that then good for them because I would be doing that if I was an opposition fan too.”