Ex-Wakefield, Bradford and Widnes boss John Kear believes Castleford Tigers fans have a “right to be worried”

FORMER Super League and Championship head coach John Kear believes Castleford Tigers fans have a “right to be worried” ahead of the start of the new season.

The Tigers have yet to win a game ahead of their Super League opener away at Hull KR tomorrow night, with a heavy defeat to Wakefield Trinity coupled with narrow losses to Hull FC and Bradford Bulls – the latter in the Challenge Cup – though the Tigers did restore some pride with a narrow 19-18 defeat to Hull KR in Super League Round One.

That 18-16 loss to Bradford sent Castleford fans into overdrive, with panic setting amongst the Tigers faithful.

And for Kear, he believes that Danny McGuire’s side have a lot to do.

“I’ve watched them play against Hull and Wakefield in the trial games and then watched the Bradford game and it hasn’t been pretty watching,” Kear said on the League Express podcast.

“They don’t look cohesive, I still think they are trying to find what team they are going to be and how to embed these new signings.

“At the minute the signs don’t look good, but it was the manner of the loss at Bradford as well.

“If you look at the tries that Castleford scored, they got one from a kick and one was a breakaway. Only one was constructed through a shaped play at the very end.

“It wasn’t as if they were causing Bradford major problems with their attacking shapes. I think Cas fans have a right to be worried.”