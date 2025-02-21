Leeds Rhinos reportedly table TEN-YEAR deal for Brad Arthur

LEEDS RHINOS have reportedly tabled a TEN-YEAR deal for head coach Brad Arthur.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, which has claimed that the Rhinos have been that impressed by the former Parramatta Eels boss that they are willing to stick their nose out and tie Arthur down for ten years.

However, during Leeds’ pre-match press conference against Salford Red Devils, Arthur said: “I had a joke with the guys about coming back in 10 years, and it’s turned into ‘I’ll just stay for 10 years’.

“At the end of the day the club has been great. There’s been no pressure on me, but there hasn’t been any one year, ten-year, 20-year offers.

“I’ve said all the way through, the job satisfaction is great. I love it here, but I’ve got family and that’s the hard bit for me, just being away from the family and nothings changed.”

“I haven’t signed any ten, 20, 30-year deals.”