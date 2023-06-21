Ex-Wakefield Trinity man Jorge Taufua finds new club with immediate effect

FORMER Wakefield Trinity man Jorge Taufua has found a new club with immediate effect.

Taufua enjoyed an 11-year spell at Aussie giants Manly Sea Eagles following his debut in 2012, having also represented Samoa and Tonga on the international stage.

Standing tall at 6ft 0in and weighing in at 105kg, the 31-year-old will bring a combative, aggressive style of play to his new club Bradford Bulls who are unbeaten in five matches.

Taufua can’t wait to get started at Odsal.

“I’m eager to be joining the Bradford Bulls, a club with proud history and is striving at the top end of the league for promotion so this is an exciting challenge for me to be a part of,” said Taufua.

“I look forward to doing my part for this team and club, meeting the squad and staff and passionate community.

“Bradford fans can expect me to represent and respect their club and community by my desire and effort and hopefully together we can achieve great things by the end of the year. I have heard great things about the fans and am looking forward to meeting them.”

Interim Head Coach Lee Greenwood said on the signing of Taufua: “Jorge is a fantastic addition to the squad. To be able to bring in someone of his quality and experience on a permanent deal at this stage of the season, really is a great bit of business.

“Similar to Lee Gaskell, Jorge wants to enjoy his rugby again and it speaks volumes that he has chosen to do that here at Bradford.”

Chief Executive Officer Jason Hirst also had this to say on the new recruit: “This deal came about suddenly and was literally reached within hours, not days. To clinch it we had to move extremely quickly to beat other clubs to the punch. Given that, the contract is subject to visa requirements, with the process already underway.

“The contract until the end of the season is the current best fit for both parties and gives Jorge and ourselves the opportunity to take a closer look at each other before making any decisions for the 2024 season.

“His wealth of NRL experience and crowd pleasing, aggressive style of play will add considerable value, quality and depth to our squad.

“On behalf of the club, I’d like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Squad Booster for their help in securing this exciting signing.”