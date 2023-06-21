Wakefield Trinity confirm immediate release of overseas player

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the immediate release of an overseas player.

Trinity registered former favourite David Fifita in time to play at the Magic Weekend earlier this month, meaning one overseas player would have to be released in order for the West Yorkshire club to maintain their seven overseas quota spots.

Now the club has revealed that the man to make way is winger Jorge Taufua.

Wakefield released this statement: “The club can confirm that Jorge Taufua has agreed a mutual release, which will offer him the chance to secure an opportunity elsewhere.

“Wakefield Trinity thank Jorge for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”