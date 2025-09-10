Ex-Warrington and Wigan forwards pen League One deals as Swinton Lions veteran retires

SWINTON LIONS captain Mitch Cox has announced his retirement.

Cox, who turns 32 in November, has spent the past six seasons with the Lions after previously representing Leigh.

He said: “I would like to first thank everyone at Swinton on the board and background staff. The support I have had from them in my five years at the club is second to none. Throughout highs and lows I’ve had at the club they have always backed the team and we always won and lost as one, together.

“Thanks also to the fans who have always shown me and my family respect at the games and the support on field was always outstanding home and away.

“My proudest moment for Swinton was being made captain and getting to lead my mates out to play. I have some of my best memories playing for Swinton Lions and it’s a club I’ll always hold close to me.”

Cox made 123 appearances for the Lions, scoring 38 tries.

Coach Paul Wood added: “From the moment I first met Mitch Cox, it was clear he had all the qualities of a captain. He was respected by everyone at the club not just for his performances on the field, but for his attitude, professionalism, and the way he carried himself away from it.

“I have enormous respect for him, and I’m grateful for the time we shared at Swinton.”

Meanwhile, the Lions have continued to confirm their squad for the 2026 season with two further retentions and a new signing.

Versatile back Connor Parkinson links up with the Lions having represented England Community Lions and played in the amateur game for Wigan St Jude’s.

Coach Wood said: “Unfortunately, Connor suffered a knee injury about 18 months ago which set him back, but we’ve been monitoring his progress closely over the last year and are delighted to bring him to Swinton for 2026.

“He has shown that he’s got real ability and certainly doesn’t look out of his depth. I think Connor is a fantastic find for the Swinton Lions. He’s still young, with lots of development ahead of him, but he can cover fullback, centre, or wing, which gives us great options. I see him in a similar mould to how Aaron Lynch burst onto the scene last year, and with a big pre-season and time to gel with the team, I believe Connor can make a real impact for us in 2026.”

Former Warrington Wolves forwards Bobby Shingler and Jamie Reddecliff as well as ex-Wigan Warriors youngster Finley Beardsworth have also penned deals for the next campaign.