League One club fights off Championship interest to keep Malta international

WORKINGTON TOWN have fought off interest from current Championship clubs to keep full-back Zarrin Galea, who has signed a new two-year deal.

The Malta international has averaged a try every other game for Jonty Gorley’s side and is now committed until the end of 2027.

He said: “I am happy where I’m at and couldn’t see myself changing that. I went through a period weighing up other options and this stood out the most.

“Ever since I arrived, so many people have looked after me. My whole time here I’ve never got homesick, because it feels like home.”

Fellow overseas import Levi Atiga has also signed a new deal for 2026.

Atiga said: “I love this place. They’ve done a lot for me and my family.”