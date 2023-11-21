Ex-Warrington Wolves assistant Ryan Sheridan joins Super League club

London Broncos Director of Rugby & Performance, Mike Eccles has confirmed his coach team for the 2024 season.

Joining as assistant coach is former Ryan Sheridan who brings with him a wealth of experience from his playing days for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Widnes Vikings and since retirement most recently coaching at Warrington Wolves

Mike Eccles is delighted to bring him to the club: “Ryan is an outstanding acquisition for us. He is vastly experienced at Super League level and will provide a great level of detail and Super League IQ to our programme. Ryan’s CV as a coach since retiring is pretty impressive and I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring him to London.”

Along with Ryan Sheriden, Jordie Hedges will also be joining the coaching staff joining from Keighley Cougars;

Before moving into coaching Jordie had started his playing career for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before playing for Doncaster.

“Jordie has done excellent job in the background at Keighley over the past few seasons and has come highly recommended by our good friend Rhys Lovegrove and all of the players that have worked with him.

“Having retired early due to injury from a very promising career, Jordie has become a career coach from an early age. I’m sure that Jordies skill set, temperament and approach to coaching will complement Ryan and myself very well.

“What’s important to me is that we get the chemistry of the staff right to build the best programme possible and best help maximise the potential of the players. Between Ryan, Jordie and myself, I believe we have the right balance to deliver just that.”

Completing the first team coaching staff will be Sam Bloomer who will remain as Head of Performance Analysis, James Hanly as Head of Strength & Conditioning, and Charlotte Baxter as Head of Medical.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.