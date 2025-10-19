Ex-Whitehaven captain back from retirement and doping ban

FORMER club captain Marc Shackley has returned to Whitehaven at the age of 36.

Shackley, who turns 37 before the start of the season, was forced to retire through a knee injury towards the end of the 2021 season.

Shortly after, he was handed a four-year doping ban after providing an out-of-competition urine sample that tested positive for a prohibited substance, clenbuterol.

He contested the UKAD ruling due to his retirement, but was banned until October 2025.

He said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come and back and finish on my terms.

“I had a couple of sessions with the guys at the back end of the year and I really enjoyed it.

“It was an easy decision to come back, once I was back in training it’s given me the buzz to come back.”

Shackley was part of Whitehaven’s 2019 League One title-winning squad, and was nominated for the competition’s Player of the Year.

The last of his 96 Whitehaven appearances came in August 2021. He previously played 140 times for rivals Workington.

Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray said: “We’re delighted to confirm the re-signing of Mark who returns to the squad after a lengthy spell away from the game.

“Having previously retired, Marc brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and quality back into the side.

“His return is a massive boost for the group both on and off the pitch, and his presence will no doubt have a positive influence on our younger players.”

Experienced centre Chris Taylor has signed a new one-year deal, which will give him the chance to surpass 200 appearances for the club in 2026.