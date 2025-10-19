Kiwis score late winner in gripping opener with Samoa

NEW ZEALAND 24 SAMOA 18

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Auckland, Sunday

DYLAN BROWN’S late try clinched the Kiwis’ narrow victory over Samoa in an intense Pacific Cup opener in Auckland.

Roared on by a crowd distinctly in their favour and led by Payne Haas in his first Test since defecting from Australia, the underdog Samoans levelled the scores with nine minutes on the clock.

But Brown reeled in a Kieran Foran bomb at the death to break Samoan hearts, after the New Zealand women did the same in the curtain-raiser.

Samoa still have never beaten NZ in six attempts, although this at least improved on the 50-0 humbling at Eden Park two years ago.

The visitors weren’t helped by Jazz Tevaga, Ata Mariota and Jaydn Su’A all failing to return from head-injury assessments.

It was a miserable Test bow for Mariota, who lasted just 60 seconds off the bench before making way for 18th man and fellow debutant Benaiah Ioelu.

Stacey Jones named a much stronger line-up than he had in his first NZ campaign 12 months ago, with Brown, Foran, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Moses Leota all returning.

But Samoan coach Ben Gardiner – still hunting his first Test triumph – boasted even bigger inclusions headlined by Haas.

With New South Wales stars Jarome Luai, Brian To’o and Junior Paulo, Queensland men Josh Papalii, Murray Taulagi, Jeremiah Nanai and Jaydn Su’A, plus ex-Kiwi Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all choosing to represent the nation of their heritage, there’s no doubt that this is the strongest line-up Samoa have ever fielded.

The pre-game war dances whet the appetite and the early physicality didn’t disappoint.

Brown threw the last pass to Casey McLean for the opening try after 10 minutes, before the Penrith man did it all himself 12 minutes later, wriggling through Tuivasa-Sheck and Simi Sasagi to find the whitewash.

The double continues McLean’s prolific record in Kiwi colours, after bagging four tries last year against Papua New Guinea in his only other Test.

But the Samoans soon sent their supporters into raptures.

Some quick hands gave Brisbane Broncos premiership winner Deine Mariner the space to turn into four points.

And their second try will give Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad nightmares. Desperately attempting to save a 40/20, the NZ fullback batted the ball perfectly for Sasagi to score.

But on the stroke of half-time, a kick caused Samoa some headaches of their own, when Brown’s boot bamboozled To’o to hand Matthew Timoko a try.

Nicoll-Klokstad saved a try soon after the restart, pushing Murray Taulagi into touch following a superb Izack Tago flick pass.

Then the Cowboys flanker spurned another chance when his toe touched the sideline before scoring.

Mariner’s high shot on Nicoll-Klokstad gave Jamayne Isaako a penalty-goal to make it 18-12.

And when Taulagi eventually found the right corner – and 20-year-old Blaize Talagi coolly slotted the sideline conversion – we were all locked up with nine minutes left.

But the men in black regained their lead when Brown soared for a Foran bomb.

Samoa had another good look only for To’o to spill the ball, and the Kiwis clung to a thrilling win.

The Samoans now tackle arch-rivals Tonga at what will be a febrile Suncorp Stadium this Sunday, before the Kiwis host the Tongans at Eden Park a week later.

GAMESTAR: He may have ended up on the losing side, but Payne Haas was the best player on the park in his first Test for Samoa with a game-high 53 tackles and 177 damaging running metres.

GAMEBREAKER: Dylan Brown was the Kiwis’ best, and after setting up two tries, he scored the match-winner in the 74th minute.

MATCHFACTS

NEW ZEALAND

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

2 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

3 Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

4 Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

5 Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

6 Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

7 Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

8 James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

9 Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins)

10 Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

11 Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

12 Isaiah Papali’i (Penrith Panthers)

13 Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Subs (all used)

14 Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

15 Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)

16 Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)

17 Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Tries: McLean (10, 22), Timoko (40), Brown (74)

Goals: Isaako 4/5

SAMOA

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3 Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

4 Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

5 Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

6 Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

7 Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

8 Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

9 Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles)

10 Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11 Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

12 Jaydn Su’A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13 Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Subs (all used)

14 Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

15 Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

17 Francis Molo (Dolphins)

19 Ata Mariota (Canberra Raiders)

18th man (used)

18 Benaiah Ioelu (Sydney Roosters)

Tries: Mariner (27), Sasagi (33), Taulagi (70)

Goals: Talagi 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 12-12, 16-12; 18-12, 18-18, 24-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

New Zealand: Dylan Brown; Samoa: Payne Haas

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 16-12

Referee: Peter Gough