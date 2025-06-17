Ex-Wigan and Salford star Jackson Hastings breaks silence on future following Super League links

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings ‘hopes’ to be in the NRL in 2026 and beyond.

The ex-Super League Man of Steel has been in and out of the Newcastle Knights side for the past few seasons, with head coach Adam O’Brien previously stating that Hastings’ future would be away from the NRL club.

“For what we’re trying to achieve at the moment, I don’t believe Jackson could solve our issues,” O’Brien said.

“The problems that we have in the team at the moment, he’s not going to be able to come in and fix it and I’m also trying to be fair to Jackson so that he’s not harboured with that pressure.

“Anyone who is contracted to our club will always be considered. But again, our issues aren’t Jackson’s areas, it’s depth in our forward pack and improving our fundamentals.

“The club has also been up front and honest that going forward he won’t be offered a new deal.”

Now the man himself has spoken on his future after returning to the Knights side over the weekend.

“Of course I’m hopeful to be in the NRL. I’ll just let my manager take care of that, just play good footy, and I’m not too worried about that at the moment,” Hastings said.

“I think people need to realise how much I actually love playing here. Whether I’m here or not, I love putting this jersey on, and I’ve loved my time playing for the Knights.

“I’m not looking past trying to make the top eight here at the moment, where I fit into the team.”

Hastings did admit that he would play anywhere to get on the field for the Knights.

“I want to be playing first grade as much as I can but the boys that are playing in front of me are doing a great job as well.

“I’ve just got to bide my time, keep working hard, keep putting my best foot forward, and when I get a chance, go out and play my best, so if I can be in the 17 somewhere, I can play most positions.

“Probably not wing or centre, I’m slow as a wet week, but I can do a job in most positions, so if they need me to fill in anywhere, I’ve always done that throughout my career.”