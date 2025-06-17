Willie Peters reveals forward’s exit as Hull KR boss hints at Super League promoted side for 2026

WILLIE PETERS has revealed that AJ Wallace is ‘putting himself in the shop window’ after leaving on loan to Toulouse Olympique for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Out of contract with Rovers at the end of the year, the Jamaican international has yet to play a game for the East Yorkshire club.

And that doesn’t appear as if it will change with Wallace now at Toulouse Olympique until the end of the season.

For Peters, it gives the back-rower the chance to impress potential new suitors as the Hull KR boss hinted that the French side may be priming themselves for the top flight in 2026.

“It gives AJ the chance to play and put himself in the shop window in terms of other clubs coming in for him,” Peters said.

“We haven’t re-signed him so clubs can come in and sign him. It’s about him playing and developing, getting some game time and seeing where it’s off the back of that.

“Wait and see and we will make an announcement when we speak to AJ and finalise that.

“It’s a chance for him to play at another club that has a strong chance of coming up to Super League next year from what I’ve heard.”