Ex-Wigan Warriors star rules himself out of Castleford Tigers job

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Blake Green has ruled himself out of the Castleford Tigers job.

Green, who is currently assistant coach at the Newcastle Knights, had been linked with the vacant position at The Jungle following the sacking of Danny McGuire earlier this month.

However, the Newcastle Herald has reported that Green has “little or no interest” in taking the Castleford position.

The former playmaker has been linked with taking over the head coaching role at the Knights if current boss Adam O’Brien is given his marching orders.

Meanwhile, current Castleford director of rugby and interim boss, Chris Chester, has revealed that the search for a new number one is down to a shortlist.

“I think the applicants we’ve got, most of them are NRL-based with one UK-based coach. The right thing for them to do is to finish the year off with their clubs – that’s the indication I’m getting from those guys in the NRL,” Chester said.

“We will take our time with it. I’m prepared to take charge until the end of the season but Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay have come up with the training sessions.

“I’ve been the father figure in helping them along the way. I’m here to front up to the media, I don’t enjoy it but I’m happy to do it and if that’s until the end of the season then so be it.”