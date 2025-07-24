Agent of Josh Papali’i provides latest on future of Canberra Raiders prop following Super League speculation

THE agent of Josh Papali’i has provided the latest on the future of the Canberra Raiders after the veteran has been linked with a move to Super League side St Helens.

For most of 2025, the 34-year-old has been considering a move to the UK, with the Raiders previously understood to be dithering over the potential of a new deal for the stalwart.

The Canberra legend is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season and had previously stated that he would not play for any other NRL side.

However, in recent weeks, the capital club have seemingly changed their mind, with a one-year deal reportedly being mooted to be on the table for Papali’i.

That being said, a move to Saints continues to be the front-runner and now Papali’i’s agent, Steve Gillis, has revealed that the pair are still “negotiating with England” over a potential move.

“I’m sure we’ll have a conversation at some stage, sooner rather than later,” Gillis told The Canberra Times.

“We’re still negotiating with England. No decision has been made; we’re still working through it all. It’s still too early to forecast how it’s going to unravel.”