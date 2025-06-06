Excitement building ahead of Boys’ final between St Helens and Hull schools

RAINFORD, of St Helens, will meet Sirius Academy West, of Hull, in Saturday’s Steven Mullaney Memorial Boys’ Year 7 Inspiresport Champions Schools final at Wembley – and both camps are understandably beyond thrilled at the prospect.

Rachel Gay, Sirius Academy’s director of rugby, said: “Everyone is extremely excited to be playing on the Wembley pitch. It’s every sportsperson’s dream.

“The build-up over the last few weeks has been incredible, and there are more things planned for next week to celebrate their achievement.

“The semi-final was extremely close. We managed to level the scores with only a minute remaining and when we scored the winning try in the last play of the game, the scenes were amazing.

“The morning after that victory the team was greeted by all the Year 7 students and teachers, who clapped them into assembly.

“And last week, we had ex-Sirius Academy West student Mikey Lewis, the current Man of Steel who will again be playing for Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final later in the day, down to talk to the boys about playing at Wembley.

“Mikey told them about preparing for big games and about his journey so far in Rugby League, and the boys were also invited down to Sewell Group Craven Park where they had the opportunity to watch the full Rovers squad training. The two teams congratulated each other on reaching their respective finals at Wembley.”

Ms Gay continued: “We have been invited down to watch Hull FC training next week, where our players will be presented with their playing shirts for their final.

“When I first did the trials last September very few of the boys had rugby experience. However, we do rugby in the first term in the curriculum and I managed to pick up some fast, athletic and skilful players.

“The boys who were new to the game found that they really enjoyed it, and eight of them decided to go and play for a club. This was of massive benefit to the school team and has helped us achieve our goal.”

Andy Skerry, who leads Rainford, said: “Everyone involved is extremely excited to be playing at Wembley. The players have been buzzing since they reached the final last month.

“They have had this as a goal all year and are looking forward to touring the stadium on Friday and, obviously, to walking out onto the pitch on Saturday morning.

“The school are extremely proud of the boys’ achievement in reaching the final and we wish them every bit of luck.”

He continued: “It’s 20 years this year since Jonny Lomax also got to the national final with the school – Jonny will be presenting the players with their shirts in the build-up during an evening which St Helens are putting on for us.

“The boys have really embraced the school ethos of everyone helps (turning up to training every week and buying in to trying to improve as a team), everyone matters (understanding that all have an important role to play in the team) and everyone succeeds (realising that their commitments will have success on the pitch).”

Skerry revealed: “This will hopefully be the last leg of a treble, as we are already the St Helens Cup and North West winners.

“The coaches are immensely proud of the players, who have been unbelievably committed since day one, That has been rewarded on the pitch with results.

“The staff are also looking forward to taking in the Wembley experience and the parents and carers are also obviously also looking forward to the weekend.

“We have a big following, with supporters firstly coming to see the boys off from the St Helens’ stadium on Friday morning as they leave with the Saints’ Women’s team for the capital, before cheering the team on in the final itself.”

Sirius beat Welsh side Glantaf 30-14 in the first round. Malet Lambert were toppled 16-8 in a Hull derby in the quarter-finals, and St Peter’s were edged 30-24 at the penultimate stage.

Rainford accounted for Langley Park 30-4 and Brooksbank 32-0 en route to Wembley.

The final kicks off at 10.00am.

Further Champion Schools finals this year are:

Sunday, June 15

Year 10 Girls: Archbishop Sentamu (Hull) v The Deanery (Wigan). At ATM Headingley, 5.15pm.

Wednesday, July 2

Year 7 Girls’: Archbishop Sentamu (Hull) v Airedale (Castleford). 1.00pm.

Year 8 Girls’: Archbishop Sentamu (Hull) v St Bede’s & St Joseph’s (Bradford). 2.15pm.

Year 9 Girls’: Archbishop Sentamu (Hull) v Bedford High (Leigh). 3.30pm.

Year 9 Boys’: Archbishop Sentamu (Hull) v Bedford High (Leigh). 4.55pm.

Year 8 Boys’: St Peter’s (Wigan) v Ysgol Glantaf (Cardiff). 6.20pm.

Year 10 Boys’: Sirius Academy West (Hull) v Castleford Academy (Castleford). 7.45pm.

All at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, Wakefield Trinity.