England star Kai Pearce-Paul to move NRL clubs

ENGLAND international Kai Pearce-Paul will swap Newcastle Knights for fellow NRL side Wests Tigers at the end of the season.

The former Wigan Warriors forward has signed a three-year deal with the Tigers, which will keep him in Australia until 2028.

Pearce-Paul joined Newcastle after winning the Super League Grand Final in 2023, the last of 61 Wigan appearances for the London Broncos academy product.

He has featured 33 times so far for the Knights, who picked up only their fifth win of a difficult season on Thursday against Manly Sea Eagles after making the finals in Pearce-Paul’s first year.

Wests, meanwhile, have finished bottom of the NRL three seasons running but have shown signs of improvement this season under Benji Marshall.

“I am excited to join the Wests Tigers in 2026. It is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait,” said Pearce-Paul.

“I grew up watching Benji and have always looked up to him, so being coached by him will be pretty special.”

Marshall said: “I’m really looking forward to coaching him and seeing the impact he’ll have on our squad.”

In between clubs, Pearce-Paul is likely to play a part in the Ashes series against Australia.

He has three England caps to his name – one in each of the past three years – scoring two tries for Shaun Wane’s side.