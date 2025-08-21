Famous names set to play in a Hull derby for great cause

THE two Hull clubs will go head-to-head in another edition of one of rugby league’s most fierce rivalries – but this time with bat as well as ball.

Hull FC and Hull KR’s ex-player associations will play a charity cricket match next Sunday, August 31 at Beverley Cricket Club.

It’s in memory of former Black and Whites player Mark Jones, who died of a heart attack in May at the age of 59.

All funds from the event will be donated to Empowering Voices, a charity which supporters people with a stammer and of which Jones was a patron.

Welsh dual-code forward Jones had a reputation as one of rugby’s hard men, but also struggled with a stammer for much of his life.

A host of famous names have been enlisted for the 20-over match, including current Hull FC head coach John Cartwright.

Chico Jackson, Keith Tindall, Jon Sharp, Lee Crooks and Steve Crooks have also been confirmed in their side, while Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Rhys Lovegrove, James Webster, Dave Hodgson and Scott Wheeldon will be among those representing Hull KR.

Although entry is free (the start time is 11am), money will be raised through a variety of family and sports activities, while there will be live music and food stalls.

The full Hull FC first-team squad will also be in attendance.

Jones made 67 appearances for Hull between 1991 and 1994 and was capped by both Great Britain (once, against France in 1992) and Wales (eleven times).

He had a spell at Warrington before returning to rugby union, in which he was also a Welsh international and played for club sides including Neath and Ebbw Vale.