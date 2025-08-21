St George Illawarra Dragons pay glowing tribute to new Castleford Tigers boss Ryan Carr

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS have paid a glowing tribute to outgoing assistant coach Ryan Carr, who will take up a three-year deal with Super League side Castleford Tigers from 2026.

Carr has been working with the NRL club for three seasons, previously being understudy to Anthony Griffin and now Shane Flanagan, whilst the 37-year-old also worked under Brad Arthur at Parramatta Eels when they made the Grand Final.

The ex-Featherstone Rovers boss will head up the attempted rejuvenation of the Tigers, who are currently third bottom of Super League with just five wins from 22 games.

Dragons CEO Tim Watsford thanked Carr for his contributions to the club over the past three seasons.

“Ryan has proven to be a valuable person at our club across his tenure here and we are appreciative of his services,” Watsford said.

“Our squad has made genuine strides on the field over the past few seasons and Ryan has been a key part of that. He has many admirers at the club and has grown into a popular figure here. We would like to wish him and his family well as they enter a new chapter.”

The tributes didn’t stop there, however, with current head coach Shane Flanagan also paying tribute to Carr, saying: “I have very much enjoyed working with Ryan over the past two seasons.

“He’s a smart coach and a good person and he has been an asset for our club. I want to wish him all the best as he continues on his coaching journey.”