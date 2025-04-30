Fans invited to take part in Midlands Hurricanes training

MIDLANDS HURRICANES are inviting fans to become a ‘Cane for the day’ to make up for the loner-than-expected gap in their fixture schedule caused by the withdrawal of Cornwall.

The Birmingham side, who have just had a bye round, were due to be in the south-west this weekend, but instead will hold a special event on Saturday at Avery Fields, the home of Bournville Rugby Union Club, with coach Mark Dunning, assistant Leigh Beattie and the entire squad present.

Fans will be able to enjoy a pre-training briefing with the squad, train with various members of the first team and take part in an interactive skills session and mini games with the players before a post-session Q and A with club chairman Mike Lomas, managing director Eorl Crabtree and Dunning.

The event will begin at 11.00am and finish around 4.00pm. Tickets are priced at £5 adults and £2 Under 16s, which includes a free shirt especially made for the event and parking at Avery Fields.

Fans can register via midlandshurricanes.com, the club’s official website.