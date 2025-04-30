Batley Bulldogs hope for key injury returnee

BATLEY BULLDOGS hope experienced second rower Lucas Walshaw will return after a knee injury to face Barrow at home on Sunday.

The former Wakefield, Bradford and Dewsbury player, who has been at Batley since 2020, was injured during the first competitive game of the campaign, the 54-0 Challenge Cup second-round triumph at Newcastle.

Walshaw missed a tenth match as Mark Moxon’s side lost 50-18 at Sheffield on Friday, their fourth defeat in seven in the league.

That was the sixth instalment of Dane Manning’s eight-match ban for punching, and Chairman Kevin Nicholas noted: “Missing both our regular second rowers, as well as (prop) Luke Cooper (shoulder) has made things tough, especially when we operate with a fairly small squad.”