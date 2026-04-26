Fast start earns Hunslet first win at Whitehaven in eleven years

WHITEHAVEN 10 HUNSLET 30

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

FOUR tries in the first half secured Hunslet’s first victory at Whitehaven in over a decade with the late try from Billy Jowitt at the end of the first half securing a massive four-score advantage, which the home side never looked in danger of pulling back.

The first try of the contest came in the opening set as Harrison Gilmore broke down the left-hand side before finding centre Myles Harrop, who threw a dummy before stepping inside Whitehaven’s fullback Cole Walker-Taylor to ground the ball underneath the sticks, ensuring a simple conversion for Billy Jowitt.

Their early momentum continued as Harrop turned from scorer to assister in the tenth minute, as a curling run allowed him to outpace Haven captain Jordan Burns to break down the left-hand side. The centre was then able to sidestep Walker-Taylor before perfectly timing the offload to Jimmy Watson, who grounded underneath the sticks for his third try of the campaign. Jowitt once again converted from directly in front of the posts.

The breaks leading to tries continued as Isaac Misky was able to take advantage of the space left by a collision between Harvey Hallas and Connor Holliday to dart through the middle of the field before being able to saunter past a slipping Walker-Taylor for another converted try.

The final score of the first half came just three minutes from the interval as a Charlie Graham offload allowed halfback Jack Ward to escape the defence down the right-hand side edge to cross for his first of the campaign, giving Hunslet a 24-point lead at the break.

The second half was a much more even contest with Haven reducing the deficit twice in the third quarter.

Ciaran Walker cruised over the line for his fourth try of the campaign when he took advantage of a slip in defence from opposite number Lee Gaskell. The former Workington halfback couldn’t add the conversion from near touch.

The arrears were further reduced before the hour mark once again in part to the running game of Walker. The halfback eluded the defence on the final tackle before throwing the ball over the top to find Seth Woodend, who sauntered over the line untouched. Walker’s conversion attempt was successful.

The story for the Cumbrians after that was one of missed opportunities, with Whitehaven bemoaning the decision to pull Jackson Smith back after an attempted one-on-one strip from Harvey Hallas.

The final score of the game fell to Hunslet, with Misky diving out of dummy-half and underneath the attempted tackle to score his second of the campaign and to ensure no late comeback was on the cards.

It was Hunslet’s first away victory over Whitehaven since August 2015.

Dan Abram assumed the kicking duties in the absence of Billy Jowitt who was withdrawn at the half time interval with the former Haven fullback slotting over the two points on offer.

GAMESTAR: Myles Harrop’s performance in the first half laid the platform for Hunslet.

GAMEBREAKER: Billy Jowitt’s try late on in the first half ensured a miracle was needed for Haven to get the spoils.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

18 Cole Walker-Taylor

19 Dave Eccleston

2 Mitchell Todd

4 Ethan Bickerdike

28 Seth Woodend

6 Ciaran Walker

1 Jordan Burns

16 Brad Brennan

9 Ellison Holgate

8 Jake Pearce

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

24 Lewis Brown

27 Oliver Polec

32 Liam Williamson

35 Jackson Smith

Tries: Walker (50), Woodend (57)

Goals: Walker 1/2

HUNSLET

7 Dan Abram

27 Charlie Graham

1 Billy Jowitt

3 Myles Harrop

18 Jimmy Watson

6 Lee Gaskell

22 Jack Ward

8 Harvey Hallas

36 Isaac Misky

35 Jordan Baldwinson

11 Harrison Gilmore

20 Liam Carr

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

14 Cameron Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

40 Joe Butterfield

44 Ant Walker

Tries: Harrop (2), Watson (10), Misky (24, 75), Ward (37)

Goals: Jowitt 4/4, Abram 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24; 4-24, 10-24, 10-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Whitehaven: Ciaran Walker; Hunslet: Myles Harrop

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 0-24

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 608