Jordan Abdull impresses as Sheffield Eagles pushed hard by Salford

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 38 SALFORD 26

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD got back to winning ways but were made to work by an enthusiastic and youthful Salford.

The Eagles were boosted by the addition of Jordan Abdull on loan from Widnes and the former Super League playmaker stamped his authority on the contest, providing an early assist before going over for a try of his own.

But the story of the game was a spirited second-half fightback from Salford, whose largely inexperienced group continue to show signs of growth as the season goes on.

Sheffield were keen to get the ball into the hands of Abdull as much as possible and that tactic paid off with the opening try of the game on five minutes. The halfback took the ball to the line before feeding Jack Bussey for an easy score. Abdull couldn’t convert.

The hosts extended their lead soon after as their other halfback – former Salford man Kai Morgan – did the damage with a cut-out pass to Ryan Millar, who acrobatically touched down. Abdull converted from the touchline.

Salford’s heads didn’t drop despite conceding those two tries in the first eleven minutes. They kept the pressure on their more experienced opponents and got their reward when Cole Oakley touched down a delicate Toby Hughes grubber. Hughes couldn’t convert.

It wouldn’t have been a surprise if the atmosphere at the Steel City Stadium had got a bit nervy following this, given Sheffield’s recent form.

However they answered emphatically with three tries in the space of ten minutes.

Abdull and Bussey combined once more, the forward’s offload giving the halfback the chance to muscle his way over, with Morgan goaling.

Will Oakes showed his prowess with a mean fend to cross, with Morgan again converting before he sealed the score he craved as he got on the end of an Abdull kick that had been tapped into his direction, the goal making it 28-4 at the turn.

Salford did have a try ruled out in the midst of the Eagles’ purple patch, a carbon copy of the one that counted, but Hughes’ grubber was knocked on this time.

With 24 points between the sides at the interval, Salford knew the importance of getting on the board early in the half if they were to make this into a contest.

They did just that with a very smart score as Shaun Costello’s pass sent Finley Yates flying through the Eagles line. Hughes converted for 28-10.

Just as the visitors were knocking on the door to cut the deficit further, they were hit with a hammer blow as Sheffield went from one end to the other as Bussey collected a Salford grubber before sending Billy Walkley away for a free run to the line. Morgan converted.

Joe Baldwin and Jimmy Beckett exchanged scores (Salford’s converted by Hughes) for the hosts and visitors respectively either side of the hour mark, but Salford were keen to throw the ball around and force the issue.

Two tries in the space of four minutes gave them a lifeline to potentially get something out of the game, Ollie Garmston and Brad Dwyer the beneficiaries with Hughes converting one from two to make it 38-26 after 71 minutes.

Despite piling on pressure, that was as close as Salford got – a relieving victory for a Sheffield side who have been doing it tough recently.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Abdull was a thorn in Salford’s side on his Sheffield debut.

GAMEBREAKER: Jimmy Beckett’s try on 63 minutes gave the Eagles enough breathing space despite the ensuing Salford fightback.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

2 Joe Brown

21 Ryan Millar

19 Will Oakes

3 Josh Hodson

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

33 Jordan Abdull

22 Masi Matongo

9 Corey Johnson

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Connor Bower

13 Jack Bussey

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

14 Reiss Butterworth

16 Blake Broadbent

17 Harry Bowes

32 Jimmy Beckett

Tries: Bussey (5), Millar (11), Abdull (24), Oakes (29), Morgan (34), Walkley (49), Beckett (63)

Goals: Abdull 1/2, Morgan 4/5

SALFORD

30 Callum Green

29 Harlen Smith

5 Jack Holmes

20 Joe Hartley

38 Keane Gilford

7 Toby Hughes

20 Lewis Pilling

8 Sam Bowring

9 Brad Dwyer

37 Jack Bibby

33 Cole Oakley

12 Ollie Garmston

10 Owen Haldenby

Subs (all used)

14 Finley Yates

32 Joe Baldwin

36 Danny Lynch

42 Shaun Costello

Tries: Oakley (21), Yates (43), Baldwin (58), Garmston (67), Dwyer (71)

Goals: Hughes 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 16-4, 22-4, 28-4; 28-10, 34-10, 34-16, 38-16, 38-22, 38-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Jordan Abdull; Salford: Toby Hughes

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 28-4

Referee: Kevin Moore

Attendance: 912