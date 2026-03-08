Father and son star as South Wales Jets win Welsh Wheelchair Grand Final

SOUTH WALES JETS 98 CARDIFF BLUE DRAGONS 18

IAN GOLDEN, Llandrindod Wells Sports Centre, Sunday

CARDIFF, who stunned hot favourites North Wales Crusaders the previous week to book a berth for this great occasion, were unable to stage a repeat shock against the Jets, for whom father and son duo Jason and Jamie Reynolds starred.

Both scored six tries, while Jamie also claimed six goals.

Leighton Morris dotted down on four occasions and Mark Williams contributed a try and six conversions.

Brogan Evans also crossed, while Hannah White kicked the game’s last goal.

Cardiff, who trailed 26-0 in the early stages, reduced the arrears to 16 points with a try and a conversion for Libbie Sargent, plus a touchdown for her brother Lee.

But the Blue Dragons took firm control before Jess Booth and Charlie Puddick crossed in the closing stages.

JETS: Jason Reynolds, Brogan Evans, Dane Oram, Leighton Morris, Jamie Reynolds (c). Subs: Parker Golden, Mark Williams, Hannah White

BLUE DRAGONS: Charlie Puddick, Libbie Sargent (c), Lee Sargent, Wyatt Jones, Jess Booth. Subs: Sian Morris-Parker, Tomos Parker

Referees: Martin Turner, Paul Sargent